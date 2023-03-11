Where should Oregon get the money for more than $200 million incentives that might help lure more of the semiconductor industry here and attract a share of the billions from the federal Chips Act?
The state’s rainy fund?
That’s where Senate Bill 4 goes for its $210 million for incentives.
Oregon’s Rainy Day Fund was set up as a kind of savings account for state government if things go bad. Withdrawing money from it takes a “decline in employment, a projected budgetary shortfall, or declaration of a state of emergency, plus a three-fifths vote” of the Legislature.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, is on the Legislature’s Joint Semiconductor Committee working on Oregon’s package to earn those federal dollars. He is one of the chief sponsors of Senate Bill 4. But he does not agree that the state should raid its rainy day fund for the incentives.
“With the revenue forecast we don’t need to use reserves to fund the priorities in Senate Bill 4,” Knopp told us in an email. “Reserves need to be held for when there are difficult economic times.”
The Rainy Day Fund does have more than $1 billion in it. And we know by using general fund dollars for incentives the state would not have as much money for other spending. But economic incentives seem at odds with the purpose of a rainy day fund.
