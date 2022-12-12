More streets in more towns in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.
The change wouldn’t mean much to Bend, Eugene, Portland and some other larger towns in the state. Photo radar is already allowed there.
The major change is that all Oregon cities would be able to choose to install them. It doesn’t mean that they would. It would mean they could. The cameras would be prohibited on controlled access highways.
The legislation also eliminates a requirement that the system could not be used more than four hours per day. Under the changes in the bill, a photo radar system could be operated 24-7.
Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell your legislator what you think.
A city would be required to pay the cost of any system. There would have to be a sign announcing to drivers “Traffic Laws Photo Enforced” within 100 yards and 400 yards before the location of the photo radar.
The city also would have to do a study to look at the effect of its photo radar system every two years, including public acceptance and explaining how the city administrates it.
The most important things about this proposed legislation are its language and what changes it would make. But there is another thing that continues to bother us session after session. That is accountability. There is no name of a legislator attached to this proposed bill.
This proposed legislation we found in a list of possible “committee bills” by the Legislature’s Joint Interim Committee on Transportation. A committee bill is one introduced by, well, a committee.
We believe every bill should have a clearly identified sponsor or sponsors. Oregonians deserve to be able to know what their public officials are doing in office. That means our elected representatives should put their names on their work.
If they don’t like that, perhaps Oregonians should insist on legislators wearing body cams to capture when they introduce a new bill.
If you would like to tell your legislator what you think of this proposed bill and want to find her or his contact information, look here: tinyurl.com/ORFindleg.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.