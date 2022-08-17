The city, the county — the community don’t have great answers to the people experiencing homeless in Bend. There are hundreds of people living on the street in the heat, in the cold, in the rain, in the snow and no good place for them to go.
There are good intentions, some good ideas and many persistent questions. Many of those questions returned Tuesday.
Why is the city creating new ordinances when it can’t or doesn’t enforce existing ordinances and laws on littering, drug use and more?
Short answer: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said police will investigate crimes when reported. But some violations or crimes only lead to citations, not removal of individuals. And police officers must prioritize the calls they receive.
Why isn’t there a uniform approach toward regulating camping from all government entities in Bend?
Short answer: The park district, the school district, the Oregon Department of Transportation and more all set policies for their own properties. The city does, though, want their participation in developing its code.
Isn’t the city penalizing inequality? Isn’t the city developing a code that creates another way to say “no” to people that in many cases society has failed?
Short answer: Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell said Bend City Councilors are not approaching this code in that way. They are looking for clarity on camping rules balancing state law, court rulings and compassion. They have and are looking for ways to provide more services and more good places for people to stay.
Why are all the shelters on the east side of town?
Short answer: That’s where the city has found buildings to purchase and other organizations have been able to find locations. And as City Manager Eric King pointed out, there are shelters on the west side for children and people who have experienced domestic violence. They aren’t highly publicized.
The camping code will be a product of Bend. If we had to guess, it will be good intentions and some good ideas stretched thin.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.