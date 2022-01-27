Pumping gas
Here we go again. Back to the fight over self-service gas in Oregon.

House Bill 4151 prepared for the short 2022 session would “allow gas stations to offer self-service pumps alongside pumps staffed by a station attendant,” as reported in The Bulletin.

The bill has some bipartisan support. Supporters say it would make it easier to deal with workforce shortages. The bill would ensure people who can’t pump their own or don’t want to pump their own would still be able to get assistance.

And the price? The price would have to remain the same whether pumped by an attendant or not.

Tell your legislator what you think of the bill. The easiest way to find to the contact information is to go this tinyurl.com/ORfindmylegislator and type in your address.

CentralOregonFred
CentralOregonFred

In other words, if this bill passes, the situation in Bend, Redmond, and the rest of Deschutes County would be EXACTLY the same as it currently exists in Prineville, Madras, and numerous other locales East of the Cascades. I haven't seen any stories in the Bulletin about frustrated motorists unable to find full serve stations in those towns, nor about any lack of "we're hiring!" signs there of businesses looking for workers. Giving consumers choice in this matter is working splendidly in most of Central and Eastern Oregon, for most of the 220 million licensed drivers in the U.S., and in most of the world. It's time to discard this 70 year old anti-competitive protectionist law to the dust bin of history where it belongs.

