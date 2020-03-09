A Marion County judge has ordered the Oregon Lottery to turn a complete version of its contract with a sports-betting company over to The Oregonian, which made a public records request for the contract. For now, it’s a win not only for the newspaper, but also for Oregonians who are interested in how the state’s money is being spent.
The lottery signed a contract with SBTech, a Malta-based company, in the spring of 2019 to develop the state’s Scoreboard app that allows sports betting by smartphone. There have been problems, however, since then.
For one thing, the app itself did not go live in time to catch the beginning of the National Football League season, and there have been times since when would-be bettors have been unable to access the app. Some states have avoided that problem by having more than one sports betting operator, according to the gambling.com website.
As a result of the problems, the lottery expects to lose about $5.3 million on sports betting in the first nine months it operates, a fact that Marion County Circuit Court Judge David E. Leith noted in his ruling on the lawsuit SBTech brought in hopes of barring release of the full contract. In fact, he said, while some public contracts might contain trade secrets, as SBTech charged this one does, that wasn’t the case here. Instead, he said, there were no trade secrets in the contract, and the public’s right to know what was there is particularly strong.
The ruling, issued Feb. 28, put it this way: “The court is also unpersuaded that the public interest would allow the terms of this contract to be held secret. … The legitimate public interest is further heightened by the initial deficits the Lottery has thus far experienced under the contract.”
SBTech was given 30 days to file an appeal. If it does, the state’s higher courts should side with Leith, the judge who understood just how legitimate the public’s interest in the contract is.
