People can sometimes be released from professional medical care in Deschutes County with serious mental illness before anyone would like them to be. Beds at Oregon State Hospital are hard to come by, especially during the pandemic.
With proper medication, the patients may be stable. Without it, there can be trouble.
The problem just can be ensuring they get medication. Holly Harris, program manager of Deschutes County Behavioral Health Crisis Services, said her department has had three or four more extreme cases this year.
Patients needed medication but were “trespassed” or prohibited from visiting locations where the county offers those services. She didn’t specify what got the individuals trespassed. Weapons were mentioned. On Tuesday, she asked the Deschutes Public Safety Coordinating Council for help.
“This is one of those things that in a risk assessment we talk about being uncommon but potentially high consequence or catastrophic,” said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County’s Health Services Director.
You can’t turn in any direction at the meetings of the Deschutes Public Safety Coordinating Council and not see an important public safety organization represented. The sheriff, the presiding judge, the district attorney, local police departments, mental health and more meet together to identify problems like this. They then work together to solve them.
As soon as Harris explained the problem, Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson spoke up. “Since we are already in partnership with you, if you want to just call me offline, we’ll solve it for you,” he said. He added nonuniformed detectives could be used to perhaps lower the tension level for some patients.
That will hopefully work. For now. But as Deschutes County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Wells Ashby pointed out, more and more the state seems to be saying that counties need to handle these problems locally — beds may continue to not be available at the state hospital. Deschutes County may need to develop its own solution.
