Everybody needs bathrooms. Downtown Bend doesn’t provide one for the public. Not a single one.
If you know about the restrooms in Drake Park, you can head there. They are open during park hours and regularly serviced, though not especially convenient. You can also always try to use one in a business.
But everybody needs a convenient, clean place to go. Not a place where you have to walk for 10 minutes to get to it. Not a place where you have to go into a business where you have no intention of buying anything.
Bend needs at least one downtown public restroom. It’s a basic human need for anyone — downtown shopper, tourist or whatever the case may be. People who are homeless need it, too. Fines for public urination or defecation aren’t going to help them.
Why doesn’t Bend have at least one? A subcommittee of Bend City Councilors talked about how to get one on Monday. The Downtown Bend Business Association has also pushed for it. And representatives from the association were on the Zoom meeting strategizing with the city.
One way to come up with the money might be through tourism funding channeled through Visit Bend. Tourism dollars are persnickety, though. They have to be really, truly aimed for tourists and adhere to state law or there will likely be a lawsuit, as the city knows from experience. Would a public restroom downtown truly be for tourists? Only sort of, not unless there was more to it. There might be a way to add more services to the site with the restrooms to make it a place more of a place for tourists. Information for tourists and not just about downtown. A place to park bikes. Signs to help people find it.
Creating a downtown restroom isn’t something of the scale that a small organization like the downtown association can do by itself. It doesn’t have the people power or the budget. It would need help from the city, at least. And perhaps from other businesses.
Creating a public restroom in Bend might be expensive. Isn’t it an expense Bend should make for its downtown? Or will more years go by without one?
