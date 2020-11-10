Oregon’s vote-by-mail ballot system is a model for other states. That doesn’t mean there aren’t things that need to be fixed.
It may not be the smoothest way to learn about possible problems, but the departure of Elections Director Steve Trout has helped reveal a few.
Trout says he was fired by text message from Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno last week. He had planned on leaving, anyway.
What he had also done is sent a memo just before the election to the Democratic and Republican candidates for secretary of state, Shemia Fagan and Kim Thatcher. He warned about serious issues. He said the elections division had not received money he wanted for projects to replace the state’s campaign finance website and do security upgrades.
“Some of our election systems are running on Windows Server 2008,” Trout wrote. “End-of-life mainstream support from Microsoft ended back on January 13, 2015, and all support ended on January 14, 2020. Our public facing websites are single threaded through one power supply on the capitol mall and one internet connection. There is no redundancy or resiliency or plan to provide either.”
Worrisome, to say the least. When Fagan takes office, she needs to investigate and tell Oregonians if the issues Trout raises are legitimate or not.
