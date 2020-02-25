Two things that don’t go great together are: secrecy and the government losing money.
That bad combo is right where the Oregon Lottery is now. The lottery’s new mobile sports betting may or may not be your thing. But if the state is going to have sports betting, why on earth should the contract with the state’s sports betting operator be secret?
Parts of it are.
And those are the parts that detail how much the state lottery is paying contractor SBTech and other costs to the lottery. SBTech argues that disclosing the information would reveal “confidential and proprietary trade secrets and pricing systems that belong to SBTech.” It even sued to stop release of that information.
Yes. OK. That’s SBTech’s right. This is public money we are talking about, though. Contractors don’t get to write their own rules when it comes to spending public money. The public has a right to know how it is being spent and that means the details of the contract.
The Oregon Lottery predicted the new sports betting would be bringing in the revenue, as Willamette Week has reported. And in the future, it might. Lottery projections were for $6.3 million in year one, almost $14 million in year two and then more than $23 million in year three.
Those were just projections and projections in uncharted territory are difficult. In any case, the reality is the lottery is predicting a loss of $5.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Upfront investments were required and it could also be related to “black market capture rate, lack of NCAA wagering, tax withholding, intrastate competition, margin and product technical issues,” according to the Willamette Week article.
Lottery officials have been seeking a change from the Legislature to allow people to bet on college sports, as well.
When the details of how the public’s money is being spent is clear, then there can be a discussion of adding college sports. Not before.
