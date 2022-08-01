Supply and demand
Give them a raise. That’s a fix that passed Friday to fill the shortfall of public defenders in Oregon.

The Public Defense Services Commission approved a plan to pay a rate of $158 per hour for in-custody felony cases to lawyers who are not currently under contract through the end of this year. The current rate is $105. The plan is actually more complicated than even that long explanation.

