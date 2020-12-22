The best thing the Legislature accomplished in its special session Monday was arguably to keep people from getting thrown out of their homes.
Legislators extended the state’s eviction moratorium and created a fund to compensate landlords for losses. Many people are still unsatisfied with it. And they should be.
House Bill 4401 created a state program allowing landlords to seek up to 80% or their unpaid rent. But they have to give up the other 20%.
State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, was concerned. Where did the 80% number come from, Helt asked on the House floor. How do we know it is the right number? She didn’t get a great answer.
“Why is it that Oregon housing providers are being forced to forego 20% percent of their revenue and waive all their rights just to access relief?” added state Rep. Dan Meek, R-Oregon City.
Those are excellent points. The issue, though, is of course complicated. First of all, the state program for landlords is voluntary. Landlords don’t have to agree to only accept the 80%. But the state also is essentially telling landlords they can’t kick people out of their homes during the pandemic for nonpayment. So shouldn’t there be a great program to compensate landlords for their losses?
The state has come up with what is only a good program. Landlords aren’t all rich people tooling around in Ferraris, smoking cigars and wearing top hats. They are people trying to make a living. They provide housing that Oregon desperately needs. They don’t calculate the budgets for their businesses based on getting only 80% of rent. They have bills to pay, too.
What the state is doing with the eviction rules and its 80% program is artificially altering the price of rent. There is a great reason for doing that during a pandemic. But it will also put more pressure on Oregon’s housing situation. When you change the price and don’t change supply or demand, there will be some sort of rationing. Investing in housing becomes riskier. Oregon’s housing situation could only get worse.
We are not saying legislators should not have voted for the bill during Monday’s special session. If they didn’t pass it, in weeks more Oregonians could be out on the street. But the understandable flaws in the bill, mean the work of legislators is unfinished. During the regular session, they need to look for ways to help make landlords whole so they will want to continue to provide housing Oregonians need.
We admired the way legislators worked to protect tenants during the pandemic. Don’t neglect the people who provide the housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.