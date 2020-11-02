Stock up now on beer, wine and cider. No, not because of the election. Because the Oregon Health Authority is asking for increased taxes from the new Legislature.
Turn to Page 838 of the Oregon Health Authority’s 3,274-page budget request and there it is: an increased tax on beer, wine and cider. The exact amount of the proposed increase is not included, though OHA says it will raise $293 million for 2021-23 to improve behavioral health in Oregon.
The justification is that alcohol misuse contributes to behavioral health problems. Alcohol-related deaths have increased in Oregon since 2001, killing more than 1,900 people in 2017. Excessive use of alcohol is the third leading cause of preventable death in the state. And misuse of alcohol contributes to many other societal problems. Also, “Oregon’s tax has not increased its tax on beer since 1977 or its tax on wine since 1983,” the OHA says, and the state has some of the lowest taxes on those items in the country.
Ten percent of the money raised from the tax increase would go to substance abuse prevention and education. The rest would go to improve access to behavioral health services. OHA also estimates it will need seven new full-time employees with the new money.
What about the impact of the tax on Oregon’s beer, wine and cider industries? The OHA summary does not significantly analyze the impact on those businesses. Why not? Don’t jobs matter — even a little bit?
COVID-19 regulations slammed brewpubs, tasting rooms, restaurants and bars. Breweries, wineries and cideries also got hit. Some have been able to survive. Should Oregon be smacking them with a tax increase during a historic economic downturn? Losing your job is bad for behavioral health, too.
We know it’s the Oregon Health Authority’s job to advocate for the health of Oregonians. But a policy discussion that is blind to economic impacts is unhealthy for Oregon.
