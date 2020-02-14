Directors of Bend-La Pine Schools have again opted for the least offensive names possible for the district’s new high school. Unfortunately, in their effort to keep community members happy they’ve missed the opportunity to use the new school’s name as a mini-history lesson.
District policy requires that if schools are to be named for people, those people must have been dead for at least five years, making the late Medal of Honor winner Robert Maxwell ineligible for this particular honor. But rather than find another worthy local citizen, they opted for Caldera, Vista and Woodland as potential high school names, not historic, but inoffensive.
But Bend is full of names that reflect the community’s history and, in some cases, the best of the school district itself.
In more or less chronological order, consider these:
• Grace Clark High School. She was one of the first party of immigrants to overnight in what is now Bend, back in 1851. The party rested here while Grace, 19, recuperated from an injury. Her sons were among the first settlers to move here.
• Steve Steidl High. Steidl was one of the owners of an early sawmill in the area, the Steidl and Tweet mill, located north of what is now Pioneer Park. He served on the Bend School Board, having won 45 of the 47 votes cast in the 1936 election.
• B.A. “Dutch” Stover High. Stover lived in Bend from 1914 until his death in 1984. He ran the Capitol Theater in Bend, and showed his affection for the community’s children by letting them all attend a movie for free on his birthday in December.
• Grace Mary Linn High School. Miss Linn taught Latin and English to Bend children from 1939 until she retired in about 1977. She was strict and demanded the best from her students, and she got it because every one of them knew she cared.
Each of these people played a role in making Bend the community it is today, and two have direct ties to the city’s schools. And surely they’re only the tip of the iceberg.
It’s fine not to want to irk taxpayers, who pay the district’s bills. But avoiding honoring those who have come before, as teachers, board members, administrators and memorable members of the broader community, sets the district apart from the community it serves.
