Next week, Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is set to talk about new rules so the state meets its climate goals.
The plan is the rules would push even more dense development in the state’s metropolitan areas. That includes Bend. And the car is clearly being shown the backseat to make Oregon greener.
Love them or despise them. Here come the rules.
The staff recommendation is that state planning rules:
- Require dense housing and limitations on what it calls “auto-centric land uses.”
- Require high-quality pedestrian, bicycle and transit planning. For instance, it says bike routes must be good enough for cyclists of all ages and abilities to access the complete network.
- Require limits on mandates for off-street parking, except in particular cases. That’s fewer places to park.
- Require limits on using “congestion” standards for making plans for transportation. Reducing traffic congestion will not be able to be a sole priority compared against other standards, such as increasing safety or reducing pollution.
- Require pedestrian, bicycle or transit projects be given a relatively high priority.
- Require support for electric vehicle charging.
- And require that plans center on meeting the needs of marginalized communities.
What we don’t know how the specifics of these rules will shake out. Yes, this is just the staff recommendation. But it is the direction the state has been going and commission members are appointed by the governor.
If you had doubts state government was not getting serious about Oregon becoming more green, this is certainly evidence it’s trying. It might not be enough for some. It might be too much for others.
