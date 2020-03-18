As many parents of infants and small children know all too well, Oregon is a child care desert, and Central Oregon is not an oasis within that desert.
A child care desert is, according to the policy institute Center for American Progress, a census tract with more than 50 children under the age of 5 and so few child care options that there are more than three children for every child care slot. That’s the situation across much of both Deschutes and Crook counties, though, according to a 2019 report from Oregon State University, Jefferson County avoids the tag by a narrow margin.
Though public financing pays for about 52% of the child care slots in Jefferson County, according to a 2019 article in The Bulletin, there’s still room for less than 40% of children needing the care. Meanwhile, there was space for about 20% of children in Deschutes County and 14% of those in Crook County.
In Deschutes County, county commissioners are working to improve access to child care countywide. Monday they heard from county planners about a proposal that would make child care facilities an outright use on land that currently allows them as a conditional use. The change would apply to a variety of areas, including those zoned for rural commercial use, service centers and on some land zoned for residential or light industrial use.
As planners were quick to point out Monday, the change would not expand the number of places where child care facilities could be placed. Instead, the change would mean that someone could open a child care facility in some areas without having to seek permission from the county before doing so.
The proposal still has a way to go if it is to become a reality. Among other things, it must go to the county’s planning commission before the County Commission votes on it. All that will take time.
Assuming the proposal clears those hurdles, county residents who would like to care for other people’s children will be able to do so with less hassle than they face now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.