The quorum rules of the Oregon Legislature are a demolition crew to a functional Legislature.
The rules are unregenerate brats who anoint the backroom deal as king. They are the beloved of those who fear that when Oregonians elect a majority the majority would rule.
Only now at the end of the session, when the quorum rules proved again that they allow tyranny of the minority to be indigenous to the Legislature, was a resolution introduced to overturn them. The timing is unfathomably terrible. It’s probably too late to have a chance of passing.
House Joint Resolution 30 proposed an amendment to the Oregon Constitution so that a majority of each house will be enough to do business.
It’s currently two thirds of a chamber. Translation: Now in the 30-member Senate a small minority of legislators can shut down the government. Voters would have to approve any such change by HJR 30 to the state constitution.
The resolution is in the larval stage. It got its first reading and was dispatched to the House Rules Committee. From its long list of sponsors and cosponsors it looks like it would have enough votes to pass, if it had been introduced at the beginning of the session. Now, maybe nope.
Guess what? State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, did not sign on as a sponsor. No surprise. State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, is a cosponsor. State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, was not as of Thursday morning. He told us he would be signing on later in the day.
Most of the Democratic leadership did not sign on to the bill. From what we have been told, some Democrats aren’t comfortable with the idea because Democrats have used walkouts before, too. Signing on to it while they are trying to hatch a backroom bargain with the Republican leadership would also not set the best tone in the backroom.
We would prefer a Legislature that inched ahead deliberately on issues rather than spewing a mephitic bouquet of new programs and regulations. But Oregonians don’t deserve a Legislature that clatters to a halt, ruled by boycotts and backroom deals. Reset the quorum rules.
