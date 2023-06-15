Oregon Senate

Almost nobody home, again, in the Oregon Senate on June 14.

 Oregon Legislature

The quorum rules of the Oregon Legislature are a demolition crew to a functional Legislature.

The rules are unregenerate brats who anoint the backroom deal as king. They are the beloved of those who fear that when Oregonians elect a majority the majority would rule.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.