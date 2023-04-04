It may not be getting lots of news coverage, but Oregon is marching forward toward a single-payer health care system.
The next step is embedded in Senate Bill 704. It sets up the Universal Health Plan Governance Board to design details of the plan. It is supposed to present a plan to the Legislature and governor by 2026.
The recommendation from the state task force on universal coverage was to get a plan ready for the 2025 Legislature. So things are slowing down a bit. Probably very smart.
The promises of the single payer plan sound good.
Everyone would get coverage. That would include undocumented residents. The coverage would be about what public employees get today. Private health insurance in Oregon would have a much smaller role.
And there would be no premiums and no co-pays.
But it’s not free. At least in a task force report to the Legislature, there was discussion of new income taxes on residents and payroll taxes on employers. Those new taxes were in the billions. And while the task force’s position was that it would be less than what Oregonians pay now, it was still billions in new taxes.
It was also based on the assumption that somehow state officials running the system in 2026, for instance, would save $980 million over the cost of the current system. Do you believe that?
Voters passed Measure 111 in November, a clear signal that they want every Oregon resident to have access to affordable health care. It didn’t come attached with a plan to pay for it.
