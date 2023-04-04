Oregon Legislature

It may not be getting lots of news coverage, but Oregon is marching forward toward a single-payer health care system.

The next step is embedded in Senate Bill 704. It sets up the Universal Health Plan Governance Board to design details of the plan. It is supposed to present a plan to the Legislature and governor by 2026.

