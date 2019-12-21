Bend voters passed a $30 million transportation bond in 2011. What happened to all that money? Was it spent as promised? The questions are especially relevant now, because the Bend City Council will likely vote early next year to put a new transportation bond on the May ballot.

That bond could be for as much as $250 million. Voters need to trust they will get what is promised.

Part of what prompted our interest in reexamining Bend’s 2011 bond was a city auditor’s report in Portland. That audit looked at how that city spent money generated by various taxes and fees. Portland leaders did not come out looking particularly well. For instance, city leaders promised to use revenues from a cannabis tax to pay for drug treatment, public safety and helping small business. But during one year, none of the money went to drug treatment.

When we looked back through city documents on Bend’s 2011 bond we found — yes, the way the money was spent matched what voters voted for.

The ballot measure asked voters if they would support the city of Bend issuing up to $30 million in bonds to improve major street corridors and intersections.

Improvements would go to Reed Market, three roundabouts and reconstruction of 27th Street, according to the ballot measure. If money was still available, improvements would be made to 14th Street on the west side. There were estimated costs tied to each of those projects in the ballot language. Sometimes projects are more or less costly than even the best estimates. That’s one reason the bond language on the improvements on 14th Street were somewhat flexible.

The biggest chunk of the 2011 bond went to improving Reed Market, about $18 million. That included the roundabout at Reed Market and SE 15th Street and adding a center turn lane between Third Street and 27th Street. A stoplight was put in at American Lane and the canal bridge at American and Reed was realigned.

Did that fix Reed Market? No. It still gets backed up at certain times of day. Trains also back up traffic. But imagine what the road would be like if no improvements were done.

One thing not included in the 2011 bond was an overpass for the railroad. The cost of an overpass would have devoured most of the $30 million bond. The money for that key overpass may well be included in the new bond, as well as other improvements to Reed.

Much of the rest of the money in the 2011 bond went to three other roundabouts at Simpson and Mount Washington, Brookswood and Powers and at 18th and Empire. Roundabouts do reduce the likelihood of accidents because, in part, cars are all moving in the same direction. And they also can keep traffic moving where stop signs and stop lights don’t. The remainder of the spending on the bond went to 27th Street and there was enough to make improvements to 14th Street.

The city did something important to demonstrate its accountability with the 2011 bond. It produced monthly progress reports showing what was done, what was spent and what still needed to be done. The design of the reports made them easy to understand. Most Bend residents are not going to spend any time at all nosing through such reports. But they exist. The city should do that again with any new bond. Bend-La Pine Schools took the step of having a consultant review its spending and practices on its last bond. That is always good to see.

Knowing the money from the 2011 bond was spent as promised does not guarantee anything with a future bond. But it is reassuring as councilors and voters consider what to do about a new bond.