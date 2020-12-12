Safe schools goes beyond no school shootings and no bullying. School discipline policies and enforcement must also be fair.
When Barack Obama was president, schools were told that if there was “disparate impact” in disciplinary outcomes, there might be investigations of possible discrimination. That’s just one reason why we found charts of expulsions and suspensions in the Bend-La Pine Schools put up during a recent school board meeting so interesting.
The most striking change over the last several school years is the substantial decline in expulsions.
- 51 expulsions in 2015-16.
- 49 in 2016-17.
- 30 in 2017-18.
- 20 in 2018-19.
- And 10 in 2019-20.
The district also broke down the data for suspensions in a number of ways. By race, the numbers of suspensions were roughly proportional with enrollment. That appears encouraging. Comparing suspension of English Language Learners to other students was also roughly proportional. That’s more encouraging news.
There do appear, though, to be disparities in suspensions of students enrolled in special education compared to other students. There are also disparities in suspensions of students with lower socio-economic status (as represented by students in the free and reduced lunch program) compared to other students. And there is a disparity in the number of males suspended to females.
The question is: Are those disparities caused by different treatment or different behavior? We can not tell just from the numbers.
We expect the district will take action to find out and improve. The school board has made a sincere commitment to equity. Deputy Superintendent Katie Legace also told us district staff will work on shrinking those disparities, no matter what the cause. And there’s even good reason to believe the district can improve.
For instance, the steady decline in expulsions didn’t come about simply because fewer students needed to be expelled. The district also actively tried to find ways to keep students in school and on track when possible. It put in new training. There have been partnerships with the High Desert Education Service District, school resource officers and more to find solutions that are not expulsion.
Still, the school district can’t solve some of the root problems on its own. And the district is looking for the community’s help.
There was one possible opportunity missed earlier this year. The district asked the Deschutes County Commission for financial support to back a pilot program to put a trained public health specialist in each high school.
The district asked the county to pay for half the costs. It would have been $170,000 in the first year. The county turned the district down. Could the commission change its mind? Could another way be found to come up with the money? It would be worth trying. The district is still working to find a way to pull it off. Could you help?
