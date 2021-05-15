Bend’s Landmarks Commission can be like judge, jury — and some would say executioner — if you own a home in a Bend historic district and want to make an alteration. The commission also advises the city on historic resources.
This week the commission is going to look at what it does and think about what it might need to change. For instance, how much of an addition should match an original, historic home’s construction? Can the commission do more to eliminate uncertainty in its process for homeowners? Could some subjective terms be better defined, such as “compatibility” and “practical”?
Another topic the commission has been wrestling with is how to better get the word out about the importance of preserving the city’s historic resources. If people don’t fight to preserve Bend’s historic homes and buildings, they will be gone. In 2004 in Bend, the historic Crane Shed was torn down in the night. The then-landmarks commission had not issued a demolition permit, though the city seemed poised to offer one.
Sometimes, people need proof the landmarks commission is an ally for a better Bend and not an unnecessary burden.
