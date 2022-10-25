The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peaks Fire became the biggest wildfire recorded in that state. It burned more than 340,000 acres. It destroyed hundreds of homes.
The Forest Service launched an intensive review of its prescribed burn practices. It changed some practices, making the rules more restrictive. It pointed out 99.84% of its fires go according to plan. It began doing prescribed burns again.
Then another prescribed burn escaped and a Forest Service employee was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office in Grant County arrested earlier this month Rick Snodgrass, a Forest Service employee.
It was after a prescribed fire in the Malheur National Forest jumped a road and burned some private property.
Snodgrass was released. The Forest Service has declined to comment on the incident, because it is a legal matter. Jim Carpenter, Grant County District Attorney, said Snodgrass may be formally charged.
We don’t know what will happen with Snodgrass. We do need prescribed burns to continue.
Prescribed burns aren’t the only tool the Forest Service has. They aren’t going to stop wildfire. They can reduce the risk from some wildfires. More burns will escape. If Snodgrass was indeed “conducting an approved prescribed fire operation” as the Forest Service says, it may need another review of its policies. All that said, we do need prescribed burns to continue.
“We can never guarantee that prescribed fires won’t escape because there are risks when we use this tool,” Randy Moore, chief of the Forest Service recently wrote. “It’s a trade-off we have to take seriously together with communities. The alternative is more large and destructive wildfires like we have seen the past several decades — a result of the combination of overgrown forests, climate change, a growing number of homes in the wildland-urban interface, and more than a century of fire suppression.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.