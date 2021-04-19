Spring brings budding flowers, hopefully showers and also smoke from prescribed burns.
We can guess which people don’t like the most.
Remember though how bad the smoke got last year. It was terrible, and the air was unhealthy to breathe for days on end. Air quality was the worst it had ever been, at least since the state started recording.
Prescribed burns will not prevent forest fires. The fires will come, anyway. Prescribed burns can lower the intensity of fires and sometimes make it easier to fight them. They can also actually help improve the health of the forest. Historically forests weren’t as dense as many are now.
One of the best ways to learn more is to go to the Deschutes Forest Collaborative’s website. It even has a live map of planned burning.
When they burn, forest officials do try to pick the right conditions and do their best to ensure communities don’t get wreathed in smoke. The smoke from prescribed burns can be unpleasant even unhealthy for some people. But it is much better to do it now and to have fewer situations where the smoke is less under control.
