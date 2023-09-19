Rural Maternity Care Deserts

Alisha Alderson, her husband, Shane, and their daughter, Adeline, 5, say goodbye to Alisha's mother, Patricia Conway, in Baker City on Sept. 1. The Alderson's were headed to Idaho where Alisha is to give birth later in September, because of the closing of Baker City's only obstetrical unit.

 Kyle Green for The Associated Press

The warning is stark and striking about the closure of the only birthing center in Baker City.

It “may have a significant and potentially life-threatening impact on pregnant patients and families in this underserved region and will have the greatest impact on those low-income and marginalized patients who are already disproportionately vulnerable,” says a federal report, as we read in The Baker City Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.