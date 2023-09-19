Alisha Alderson, her husband, Shane, and their daughter, Adeline, 5, say goodbye to Alisha's mother, Patricia Conway, in Baker City on Sept. 1. The Alderson's were headed to Idaho where Alisha is to give birth later in September, because of the closing of Baker City's only obstetrical unit.
The warning is stark and striking about the closure of the only birthing center in Baker City.
It “may have a significant and potentially life-threatening impact on pregnant patients and families in this underserved region and will have the greatest impact on those low-income and marginalized patients who are already disproportionately vulnerable,” says a federal report, as we read in The Baker City Herald.
It’s not an abstract fear.
One mom, Alisha Alderson, broke down in tears thinking about all the things that could go wrong in her pregnancy. She had wanted to be able to give birth at the birthing center at Saint Alphonsus in Baker City. She moved temporarily to her brother’s house in Idaho to be close to a hospital, The AP reported.
Hospitals in towns smaller than Baker City in Oregon do have birthing centers in their hospitals. Blue Mountain Hospital does in John Day.
Could Baker City find a separate entity to operate a birth center within its hospital? Maybe. It would take money, a company interested in taking on the challenge and more. Any company would face similar challenges that the Baker City hospital faced, or any hospital faces — availability of staff.
What happened in Baker City is not unusual for rural hospitals across the country. Almost half of rural counties in the country have lost maternal care.
That doesn’t mean Oregon should do nothing about Baker City. We shouldn’t allow Oregon to become a place where pregnant rural women struggle to find care.
The closure of the maternity ward in Baker City is a problem Oregon politicians and health officials could fix, if they are committed to the health of rural Oregonians.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
