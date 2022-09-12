Future
The kicker has been kicking a lot lately in Oregon. It’s the Oregon law that requires the state government to return revenues to taxpayers if the state is off in its revenue estimates.

The kicker kicks if actual state revenues exceed the forecasted revenues by 2% over a two-year budget cycle. The excess — including that 2% — gets returned to taxpayers in a credit on their returns. The corporate kicker goes to education.

