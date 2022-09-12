The kicker has been kicking a lot lately in Oregon. It’s the Oregon law that requires the state government to return revenues to taxpayers if the state is off in its revenue estimates.
The kicker kicks if actual state revenues exceed the forecasted revenues by 2% over a two-year budget cycle. The excess — including that 2% — gets returned to taxpayers in a credit on their returns. The corporate kicker goes to education.
That should tell Oregonians something about how hard it can be to make accurate economic revenue projections. And we wonder if it should raise questions about the proposal to move Oregon to a universal health care system.
State revenue projections and making fiscal projections about moving Oregon to a universal health care system are not the same thing. But both require the state to make complicated guesses. And the state can get them wrong.
The Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care meets again this week. It is coming up with a plan that the Legislature could adopt to move Oregon to universal health care. One topic in the task force’s documents for the meeting this week: financial projections.
The proposal for universal health care is that all Oregonians would be covered, including undocumented immigrants. The coverage would be similar to what many public employees get in Oregon now. Dental, too.
There would be no copayments, deductibles or premiums. The single-payer system would be the only health care system available in the state. Supplemental coverage would basically not be allowed.
The money to pay for it would come from a new income tax on Oregonians and a new payroll tax on employers. How much would those taxes be?
Not clear, yet. Numbers that the task force have discussed would ramp up based on income. According to those, a family of four would pay the highest marginal rate of 9.3% for income over $110,000. Households below 200% of the federal poverty level would pay zero. The employer payroll tax would be based on wages of employees. Numbers suggested have been a marginal tax rate of 7.25% below $160,000 a year and at a higher rate over that.
The new financial analysis prepared for the task force points out some interesting challenges. It’s based on estimates of many factors:
how much more people might use the system when they don’t pay anything extra for using it;
how much more dental work people might have done;
how much emergency room care may decline;
how much the state will be able to save because it will be negotiating prices;
how much less costs will be because insurance margins will be eliminated;
how much fraud, waste and abuse will eliminated;
and there are many more.
Will the estimates get that right? It’s important because the Oregon Constitution requires a balanced budget. It needs expenditures to balance with revenues. That means if the state goes ahead with a universal health system it is going to need to set aside sufficient reserves to cover any surprises in costs and revenues.
How much will that need to be? How accurate will the projections be? Will it be dead on? Or more like the kicker?
The Legislature is accustomed to making budget adjustments. And state officials have implemented new, complex programs. Happens all the time. But it’s not like state government has taken over health care before.
