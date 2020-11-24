A precinct-by-precinct breakdown of election results doesn’t matter all that much. The total votes dictate the outcome. The individual precincts where a winner won or lost doesn’t make a difference.
But the precinct results do make a difference if you are interested in how Deschutes County’s political alignment shapes up. And there have been proposals in the past that Deschutes County commissioners should be elected by district or Bend city councilors should be elected by ward. Then, such a breakdown would make a difference.
So we took a deeper look at the precinct votes in the county. We should note there still may be some slight changes in the final certified results. That’s unlikely to change much in this analysis.
There’s been a lot of speculation and evidence over the years that Bend was becoming more liberal. For instance, Bend’s state House district now has a Democratic advantage in voter registration over Republicans. State Democratic leaders have believed they could flip the seat. Four years ago when Republican Cheri Helt ran for the first time, it turned out to be not much of a race. Democratic candidate Nathan Boddie’s campaign exploded in sexual harassment claims and Working Families Party candidate Amanda La Bell’s campaign imploded over a degree she did not earn. Helt won easily.
Helt’s reelection this year was different. Democrat Jason Kropf beat her decisively. It apparently did not matter Helt is a moderate Republican. Kropf won everywhere except Precinct 8. That’s the precinct with the fewest numbers of voters in the district. The precinct is west of Mt. Washington Drive in southwest Bend.
Bend’s west side has a reputation for being wealthier and a bit more liberal. Bend’s east side has a reputation for being more conservative. For instance, the Bend gas tax vote that failed in 2016 failed worse on Bend’s east side. If you look at the results this year for the four seats for Bend City Council, the more liberal or progressive candidates won handily pretty much everywhere. Precincts 33 and 2 were about the only places that were close. They are the far southern and far southeastern Bend precincts.
The state Senate race for the seat that basically includes Bend and Redmond was tight. Sen. Tim Knopp, a Republican, was challenged by Eileen Kiely, a Democrat. Knopp essentially won Redmond and the areas around it. Kiely essentially won Bend.
A big Bend question on the ballot was the city’s transportation bond. It did well across the city. It only lost in Precinct 26. That is on Bend’s east side around Butler Market Road. And even there it only lost by about 50 votes out of about 2,800 cast in that race in that precinct.
Countywide, Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson defeated challenger Scott Schaier. Schaier, a Bend police officer who ran on the idea that the sheriff’s office needs reform, did win in many parts of Bend.
The battle of the Phils for Deschutes County Commission showed something of a parallel with the county vote for president. Democratic challenger Phil Chang defeated incumbent Republican Phil Henderson by about 6,000 votes out of some 126,000 cast. Chang did very well in Bend and Sisters. Henderson captured a lot of rural votes and those in and around La Pine and in Redmond.
Deschutes County voters also stepped up and supported the library bond almost uniformly across the county. It lost in some rural areas, such as out toward Millican, but also in southern Bend, in Precinct 2.
Of course, the results in this election don’t determine what happens in the future. They do reinforce the inclination that especially Bend has become very blue.
There are many more races we didn’t mention. You can check out the results yourself here: https://tinyurl.com/Dprecincts. Precinct maps are available here: https://tinyurl.com/Deschutesmaps.
