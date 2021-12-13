Gov. Kate Brown in Bly

If Oregonians could, they would surely vote “no” on the pandemic. No on the restrictions. No on the disruptions to lives and the economy. No on the seemingly never-ending flow of variants and variants in the way the pandemic irks and debilitates. No on the many who have died.

Is it any wonder Gov. Kate Brown’s approval rating has plummeted? Maybe she could have removed the mask mandate outdoors sooner. Maybe she could have sought more immediate and direct endorsement from the Legislature for more of her executive actions. Maybe she could more clearly outline what exactly needs to happen before restrictions will be lifted. Would we all be happier with her? Maybe.

But the swiftest path to more fed up Oregonians is surely to preach and not practice. Oregonians are told to be good about wearing masks. We are told to keep wearing them in most indoor spaces outside the home. And yet if you saw the pictures of the governor at a recent event in Washington, D.C., she was unmasked.

You can argue that it was not a requirement at that event. You can argue that she did wear a mask many times during the meeting even when it was not required. And you can argue that there are more important things to argue about. As much as Gov. Brown has worked to keep us safe, she appeared, though, to be preaching and not practicing.

