If Oregonians could, they would surely vote “no” on the pandemic. No on the restrictions. No on the disruptions to lives and the economy. No on the seemingly never-ending flow of variants and variants in the way the pandemic irks and debilitates. No on the many who have died.
Is it any wonder Gov. Kate Brown’s approval rating has plummeted? Maybe she could have removed the mask mandate outdoors sooner. Maybe she could have sought more immediate and direct endorsement from the Legislature for more of her executive actions. Maybe she could more clearly outline what exactly needs to happen before restrictions will be lifted. Would we all be happier with her? Maybe.
You can argue that it was not a requirement at that event. You can argue that she did wear a mask many times during the meeting even when it was not required. And you can argue that there are more important things to argue about. As much as Gov. Brown has worked to keep us safe, she appeared, though, to be preaching and not practicing.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
