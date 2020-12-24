We don’t know how economists and others will look back in the future on what the federal government did to save the economy from the coronavirus.
There’s no simple way to put an economy in hibernation to protect people from the virus and expect commerce to come happily surging back months and months later. Hospitals did manage to keep running. Grocery stores seemed to do OK. Online businesses continued to put the squeeze on local retail. As for pretty much everything else, it’s been far from pretty.
Congress did pass the Paycheck Protection Program loans. PPP recipients, including The Bulletin, could get tax-free loans that could even turn into outright grants, if companies kept paying workers.
But the issue that has been percolating since the PPP was passed in March is taxes. Could PPP recipients deduct the payroll costs and other expenses covered by forgiven loans?
Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Oregon Reps. Kurt Schrader and Greg Walden all told The Bulletin that’s what they wanted to happen. The Treasury Department said no. But Congress pushed back, and included in the year-end bills is a provision ensuring the costs are deductible.
The some 66,000 Oregon businesses that received PPP loans should start writing Congress thank -you notes.
Don’t send it yet. It’s still premature because of the tussle over President Donald Trump’s concerns with the year-end bills. But it’s coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.