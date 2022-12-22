Not having a driver’s license can mean no good way to get to work, to get groceries or to run errands.
Not every place in Oregon has public transportation. Not every place in Oregon or time of year is good for biking or walking.
But people do get their driver’s license suspended. And some people then can’t afford to pay the fines and fees to get it restored.
Gov. Kate Brown took action this week aimed at helping people who have debt-based license suspensions. There’s already a new law in place in Oregon that prohibits suspension of a driver’s license for nonpayment of fines.
Brown essentially has ordered that people who had fines and fees that led to debt-based license suspensions no longer owe the state the money.
It doesn’t forgive all fines and fees. People who had misdemeanor or felony traffic cases don’t get them scratched from the books. And people who owe restitution to victims don’t get off the hook for that. It doesn’t free anyone from jail or erase anyone’s record.
It is designed as the new law was designed — to enable people to be able to work to climb out of poverty and not be blocked from doing that because of poverty.
Will it work perfectly? We don’t know. But it doesn’t do much good to deny low-income Oregonians the ability to get to work or wherever else they need to go.
