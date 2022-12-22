Car thefts. Carrying guns illegally. People trying to evade police.
Those are the kinds of cases that have been dismissed in Oregon because there aren’t enough public defenders to represent the accused.
Hundreds of cases have been dismissed.
State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, has been part of the team of legislators and others working on solutions to Oregon’s public defender problem. He outlined some of the possible fixes that may be coming in this legislative session and beyond.
The first one may sound not so exciting, but it is critical. It is governance — who runs the system and who has oversight. The public defense system is sort of independent now.
The Office of Public Defense Services is under the Judiciary Department and the board that oversees it is appointed by the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court.
That’s not an inherently bad set up. The state’s system could have problems no matter who is running it or how its governance structure works.
But it didn’t work. If you listened to some of the meetings of the Public Defense Services Commission before the last few months, it was dysfunctional.
Kropf told us the concept is to change it so that all three branches of government will be represented in its oversight. A more direct connection to the governor’s office would likely help in accountability.
Then there’s the question of who public defenders should work for in Oregon. Right now, the work is basically contracted out to different groups of lawyers. One idea is to make the public defenders state employees. We are almost sure that will raise costs for the state. It may also help to attract and retain public defenders, which is part of the problem.
People do come out of law school and want to be public defenders. They tend to leave. Kropf said there needs to be a look at workload and compensation to encourage people to keep at it after the first 3 to 5 years.
A team may also be set up of public defenders that can go where any gaps in the system appear and plug them.
It’s not fair that there are people accused of crimes with no legal representation. It’s not constitutional. Oregon faces a lawsuit over its failure to meet this basic requirement of justice.
It impacts people accused of crimes and their alleged victims. Legislators need to make it work. The important thing, Kropf emphasized, is that as changes are made, the state must ensure it doesn’t lose more public defenders.
