Law enforcement agencies in Oregon are key to keeping marijuana off the black market. That, in turn, is critically important in a state that’s made weed legal despite a federal ban on the drug.

Now, thanks to the federal legalization of hemp, law enforcement’s job is harder than it used to be.

That’s because the difference between hemp and marijuana is difficult to discern. Both are the same genus and species, Cannabis sativa, meaning genetic testing is useless. And legally, the definition is as thin as a hair: Hemp contains less than 0.3% of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Marijuana contains more than 0.3% of THC, according to the Analytical Cannabis website.

Local law enforcement agencies used to be able to send samples of the plant to one of five regional Oregon State Police crime labs, including one in Bend. But, according to Willamette Week, that ended this summer when the OSP Forensic Services Division announced it would, for the time being, generally end testing to determine if a plant was weed or hemp.

The reason was simple. While state police labs can test for the presence of THC, they cannot determine just how much of the stuff a particular plant has.

Nor can local law enforcement agencies routinely go to a private lab and have the testing done there. It’s more expensive, for one thing (state testing is free to local agencies, according to Capt. Timothy Fox of OSP), and private labs may lack the accreditation the state labs have.

Meanwhile, Fox says, OSP expects to be back in the testing business in 2020. For now, the agency is researching new methods, testing and doing the sort of work that must be done to make certain tests are accurate and useable. The process should be complete by spring 2020, Fox says.

That’s no doubt good news for law enforcement agencies. Their job is to enforce laws, including laws governing the growth of marijuana and hemp. Without a method of clearly distinguishing between the two, that’s been difficult, at best.