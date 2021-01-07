What law enforcement in Bend should look like gets a lot of interest. So when Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz talked about it this week we paid attention.
Krantz gave a presentation to the county’s public safety coordinating council. The council is made up of representatives across the county’s justice system who meet together to help solve problems. Wells Ashby, presiding judge for the Deschutes County Circuit Court, leads the meetings. District Attorney John Hummel attends. There’s representation from law enforcement, juvenile justice, city and county officials and more. The meetings are public.
Krantz was giving a presentation about a Bend community survey and listening session on policing. He wasn’t there to lay out his vision for law enforcement in Bend. He did mention a few things, though, that could be important.
He wants more health professionals to serve alongside police. Bend has a handful of officers dedicated full-time to what is called its community response team. They are dispatched to certain calls by 911 and have more training in how to deal with mental illness and addiction. Those officers have one licensed, professional counselor embedded with them who responds to calls with a police officer. Krantz would like to see a counselor embedded with every member of the response team, not just one. Of course, that would take money. Does the new Bend City Council want to make that investment?
Krantz also believes his department must do a better job of talking about what it does and how it works. Other officers in the department have mentioned that to us, as well. When there are incidents in the community, it can be easy for some to immediately assume the worst about the police if there is not a baseline of understanding. For instance, do people in the community even know about the community response team? Do people have any idea about police training and rules? The department does have a public information officer staffed by a police officer. Does it need more? Does that person need to be a police officer?
Many people have different ideas about what the police chief’s advisory council should be, Krantz said. Diverse. Independent. Transparent. Those are all words people have used. There’s also been some discussion that there should be some sort of local, formal oversight authority over the police. No final decisions have been made.
There are finite limits to what police can do with increasing calls involving mental health and addiction. Police can’t solve that by themselves, Krantz said. Police can de-escalate. Police can put a Band-Aid on some problems. Police can help. Solutions take a community approach, he said. And he’s right.
