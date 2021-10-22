Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz is aiming to update Bend’s police chief advisory council with a “focus on community representation, transparency, public oversight and accountability.”
Those would seem to be all the right words. And when he made his presentation to Bend city councilors this week, they didn’t challenge his vision just asked questions.
A key issue was not addressed during the discussion: Will the meetings of the advisory council be open to the public?
We emailed Krantz and asked. His response was that some of the meetings may be open to the public, though the rules for the advisory council are not set.
“As it stands, generally, advisory councils are not required to meet public committee rules,” he wrote. “But overall, there may be some meetings that are designated as open public meetings. The process and the advisory council are still in development, so hard to speak fully on the ‘rules’ of the council right now.”
We believe all of the meetings should be open to the public if the goals are transparency, oversight and accountability.
There would be a cost to having the meetings all be open to the public. The discussions won’t be as free and frank. Members of the council and the police will temper their comments knowing the general public is listening. It may limit the exchange of some information. You could make those same criticisms of any government body that is required to meet in the open. When you want transparency, when you want public oversight and accountability, meetings must be open to the public or the public will have good reason to suspect that there are things going on behind the scenes that they should know about and don’t. It would erode trust.
Krantz made a point during the council meeting of going over all the many layers of accountability for police officers and his department that already provide oversight. It’s important to remember them. There are levels of federal, state and county oversight. There are reviews of officer actions within the department with punishment that can range all the way up to termination. The department and individual officers do face possible prosecution for civil rights violations and criminal acts. There are training and certification requirements. Some 23 new laws affecting police departments — many Bend are already in compliance with — were recently passed by the Oregon Legislature.
Is that all enough?
Some people believe, in general, it is. They are worried that more civilian oversight of police would unnecessarily hinder the ability of law enforcement to do its job and make it more challenging to recruit people into the profession. Of course, others are worried it is not. Police can use deadly force. They can intervene in the lives of the public in many ways. And despite all the training and existing oversight, there have still been some terrible incidents in other communities.
Krantz told councilors he doesn’t want an advisory council “who agrees with the chief of police.” He wants it to be a conduit for community input, to listen to its advice, to have its agenda driven by the community, to share information back and forth with the community. His goal now is to get it going and with the community determine what is the scope. He is thinking about 15-20 members that would rotate with a diverse range of representation professions, businesses, nonprofits and more. There will be an application process and maybe an interview process. He hopes to have it running, perhaps in the second quarter of 2022.
When it is, we believe its meetings should be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.