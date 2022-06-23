Oregon has gaps between who gets into college and who gets through to graduation. Some factors seem to be indicators.
Rural students compared with urban. Native American compared with Asian. First generation college students versus students from families who have gone to college.
For instance, about 85% of Oregon students from urban homes returned to college after the first year in 2020. About 74% of Oregon students from rural homes did. And about 90% of Asian or Asian American students returned to college after the first year in 2020. It was nearly the same for white, Black and Latino students, at about 82%. It was 61% for Native American students.
Is it the rural background, the race, or other factor that causes the difference? That’s not at all clear. But the gaps are there. The question is: What more, if anything, should Oregon do?
The state’s Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education is working on coming up with proposals for the 2023 legislative session. It met last week.
The answer won’t be simply money. Money will likely be a piece of it. Testing, curriculum changes, better counseling, improved support for basic needs and hiring and retaining more diverse employees in education have also been brought up.
