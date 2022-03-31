Some of us at The Bulletin use a test when we pick up the paper every morning: Are there things we want to read?
Usually the answer is a resounding yes. Sometimes, it’s less resounding.
But people who work at the paper don’t necessarily have the same views as our readers. We want to know more about how you feel about the community and what The Bulletin should cover. That’s why we encourage you to go online and complete The Bulletin’s survey, tinyurl.com/BBulletinsurvey.
We receive some input already. People write letters to the editor. They call. They email us. They add comments to some articles online. That provides a partial picture.
Readers do tend to reach out more often when they have a complaint than when they are happy or content. That’s just the way it is. We do, though, get compliments as well.
Website traffic data also can deliver some passive information, such as the articles that seem to generate the most reader interest. A list is shared around the newsroom every week. It’s not a competition. Staff performance is not measured by clicks. It’s just another piece of information about what might interest readers.
Like any data, website traffic must be used with caution. We don’t know the why behind a click. And people can only click on what’s available. There may be things that people would like to see more of that we don’t know.
That’s why an active survey like the one on The Bulletin’s website can be helpful. We want to serve our readers. We can do that better when we hear from you.
There will always be more sorrow, joy, triumph and adversity in this community than we can cover. We can only cover those stories or issues, though, that we know about. We have blind spots. So if you do know a story that you think should be told or an issue that should be reported, let us know. Send us an email. Give us a call. We can’t promise we will take you up on all of them or have the staff to do so. Editors and reporters do look at them. They are always hunting.
Please take the survey and don’t stop there. Share if you have an idea for an article or thoughts about our coverage. And thank you for reading.
