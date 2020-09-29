We’ll cut to the chase: The Redmond school bond is a good deal for Redmond taxpayers. The bond will raise $27.5 million to improve schools without increasing the current tax rate. And the state will give Redmond a $7.6 million grant if the bond passes.
That’s $35 million more for schools, and school taxes will stay at $2.31 per $1,000 of assessed value. Like we said, a good deal.
The bond prepares Redmond for growth that’s here and that’s coming. The bond will be used to build six additional classrooms at both Vern Patrick and Tom McCall elementary schools. The district will essentially be getting half a new elementary school for about a quarter of the cost of building a new one.
The bond is about more than new space. It will make improvements to existing buildings. Most school buildings in Redmond are old. The average age is about 45 years. Buildings need updates and renovations. There are security improvements, fire safety fixes and improvements in air quality. Asbestos will be removed. Electrical and HVAC systems will be updated. Energy efficiency will be improved. Every school in the district gets something, but obviously there is variability based on needs.
The district is also being straight with voters about its future needs. This bond will address its top priorities without raising taxes. There will still be more to do. The biggest additional need is the replacement of M.A. Lynch Elementary. Other older buildings also need significant repairs. But the district has a plan for that.
The idea is in 2024 when the district pays off a bond from 2004, it will come back and ask voters again to keep the same tax rate and support another bond of perhaps $70 million.
When school districts ask voters for funding for building and fixing schools, the question that comes up again and again is: Why don’t school districts use the money they already get from state school funding?
That’s just not how school funding is set up in Oregon. State school funding is based on the idea that money for the classroom comes from the state and districts must go to voters to fund buildings and anything beyond routine maintenance.
Redmond voters rejected a larger $70 million bond in 2018. The district has listened. This bond is smaller. It enables the district to capture an additional $7.6 million from the state. With Redmond growing, schools must grow, too. We hope you support the bond.
