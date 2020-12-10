The commitment in Bend to creating more affordable housing needs to be more than a campaign slogan trotted out during elections.
There’s no reason to doubt city staff and Bend city councilors will maintain their commitment, when the new council is sworn in.
There’s no reason to doubt that the board of the Bend Park & Recreation District believes affordable housing is any less important. But it is getting closer to making an important decision: What should it do about waivers of fees for affordable housing? It’s scheduled to discuss it more on Dec. 15.
The park district has a waiver of its system development fees for affordable housing in place through the end of 2022. But it only agreed to waive fees on the first 400 units — as a way of controlling the financial impact. The cap is about to be passed.
The waiver of fees has cost the district about $2.3 million. The district could have built a 4-acre neighborhood park with that. So there is a trade-off. If the cap is lifted, there would be more district projects that won’t get funded. The district also has a scholarship program in place, helping to ensure that people who might not be able to afford district programs can participate.
So what should the district do?
Options suggested by staff include leaving things as they are, lifting the cap through Dec. 2022, variations that change the waiver program and more.
Staff also suggested various ways that the waiver program could be altered to pick and choose when the waiver is applied. The district could pick by housing type or developer type. We don’t believe the park district should decide which types of developers of affordable housing or which types of affordable housing are more or less deserving than others.
Are certain affordable housing developers or developments better than others in some way? That’s a rabbit hole not worth going down. You could perhaps argue that those producing more units of affordable housing per dollar are better. But Bend needs more affordable housing options, not just cheap affordable housing options. As far as developer type, would only nonprofit developers qualify for district waivers? Why would the district want to discriminate against affordable housing built by for profit developers?
If you would like to listen to the district board’s discussion about this, the board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. There is more information here: www.bendparksandrec.org/about/board_meetings/.
