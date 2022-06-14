Gun
Changes in Oregon’s gun laws may be coming to the ballot box.

Initiative Petition 17, now gathering signatures, would require people to apply for a permit to purchase before buying a gun. The applicant would be required to complete a firearms safety course, pass a criminal background check and meet some other requirements. The permit would be valid for 5 years. Gun magazines over 10 rounds also would be mostly banned.

This proposed ballot measure was filed before the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Would it prevent more shootings in Oregon? It would make it more difficult to get a gun or magazines with more rounds.

More details about the initiative here: tinyurl.com/ORIP17. OPB has a good article about the initiative here: tinyurl.com/ORgunpetition.

BuckeyeDuck
BuckeyeDuck

A common sense initiative if it requires a training period before ownership. It's what countries such as the UK and Norway do and they obviously don't have the issue we have. Norway requires a yearly safety course. Not a bad idea when it comes to the responsibility of owning something designed to kill

