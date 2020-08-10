There are no something-for-nothing fixes to Oregon's $25 billion public pension shortfall.
Make any change and it ripples out to many people. More than 374,000 people were in the PERS system as of December 2019. And those are people such as teachers, police officers and firefighters. They deserve a good retirement. They have planned according to retirement promises made to them. There are some outliers in the PERS system, but the average annual benefit is actually about $31,000 a year. Hardly outrageous.
Still, a $25 billion difference between the money the state predicts it has coming in and the money needed to pay the future retirement benefits is nothing short of a crisis. It was made by Oregon lawmakers and PERS board members. And it means that schools, local governments and the state have to spend an even greater percentage of their budgets to cover retirement costs.
The Legislature passed some reforms in 2019. The biggest change was extending the time used to determine the payback period. That makes the shortfall appear smaller, at least. But there were also changes that reduced benefits.
Previous court rulings have said reforms are OK as long as they are prospective — or only affect compensation for future work. That's how the Legislature structured the new reforms to employee cost-sharing and more. The Oregon Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge aimed at overturning those changes.
It was a big decision because the employee cost-sharing alone may cancel out some $300 million in employer contributions statewide during the next two-year budget cycle. Yes, retirees deserve to get every penny that has been promised. But a $25 billion shortfall still must come down.
