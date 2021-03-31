Heads up, lovers of the wilderness. Next week is the launch of the U.S. Forest Service’s new permit system.
It guarantees to limit access and increase the price of access to public land. But more government control over access may mean a better wilderness experience.
If you want to go, the bottom line will now be planning ahead. Overnight users will be required to have permits everywhere in Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas. Day use permits will be required at 19 of the 79 trails in those areas.
Many of the permits may go quickly. They go up for grabs as of 7 a.m. on April 6 on recreation.gov. You can also call 877 -444-6777. For day use permits 20% to 50% of a trailhead’s full supply of permits could all be gone on April 6.
The remainder of the permits — somewhere between 50% and 80% — will be released on a seven-day rolling window on May 28. “The 7-day rolling window means that every day new permits will be available,” the Forest Service website says.
The process is similar for overnight permits, with 40% of the overnight permits available on April 6. The remainder of permits will have the same sort of rolling window as of May 28.
The permit system will apply to the period May 28 through Sept. 24.
Each branch of the Deschutes Public Library will have a limited number of permits for people to check out. It’s not clear how many.
The good news is that the price is a bargain, if you think about what you get. It’s only $1 for a day-use permit per individual. It’s only $6 for overnight permits per overnight group of one to 12 people.
And by limiting the number of permits, getting up into the Cascades would come with fewer crowds, should mean fewer cars and would hopefully mean less trash and erosion. That could better preserve the wilderness for future generations.
The not-so-good news is the hassle of getting a permit, and their limited availability will almost certainly mean fewer people get to enjoy the wilderness. Any system that limits access may exacerbate any existing inequality of access by income and race. And when people can’t experience the wilderness, they may be less willing to support efforts to preserve it.
So get ready to get your permits. Leave some for us.
