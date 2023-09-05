Oregon politicians do know when a government perk is out of whack. State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, moved this year to end just such a perk.
It was for state of Oregon employees who work remotely. They could live in Texas or Florida and work for the state. Nothing wrong with that. It’s a good policy that could make needed jobs for the state more attractive to employees.
State of Oregon employees, though, could also get the state to pick up the tab if they needed to fly to Oregon for work meetings. That was a perk too far. Knopp crafted legislation to end it. It was going to pass this past session. Gov. Tina Kotek just ended the practice on her own. The policy stopped a few days ago on Sept. 1.
The curious thing, as OPB reported, is that the state now has even more remote workers. It had 432 out-of-state, remote employees as of February. It has now climbed to 496.
The perk was not necessary to ensure the state of Oregon can attract remote workers.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
Arguably an example of change to the status-quo that only a minority pol can bring forward. Kotek deftly stole it like a boss though. She's got skills.
