Mistakes are going to happen in government. And when they do it’s important that government is transparent and does a good job of fixing it.
That’s what happened between the city of Bend and Visit Bend, the city’s tourism agency. The city overpaid Visit Bend in the summer of 2016 for room tax revenues. It was about $210,000. The error was discovered by the city in June/July 2017. Visit Bend has been paying the city back at $8,775 a month since July 1, 2018, according to the city. The city didn’t charge interest because it was the city’s mistake.
Visit Bend still owes $35,100 on the repayment agreement for the months of March 2020-June 2020, the city said. Visit Bend has suffered just as many businesses have suffered during the pandemic. It has asked to defer payments until fiscal year 2022.
Sounds fair. We are not certain Bend city councilors will even discuss it.
