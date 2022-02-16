Trying to get answers on the phone from the IRS at tax time can be, well, trying.
Last year, only 11% of the 282 million calls the IRS received were answered, according to the Associated Press. The IRS was getting more than 1,500 calls a second at the peak of the filing season.
There is a way, though, when you call to skip to the head of the line: Pay up. The IRS offers a service through a private company costing $300 a month or $1,000 a year, which can cut your phone hold times by up to 90%.
Many taxpayers wouldn’t dream of paying that. The government is handing out another advantage to be wealthier in America. If you are like Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, you might think it needs to be changed.
“No taxpayers should have to fork over $1,000 to a private company to get their phone calls answered by the IRS. It’s maddening,” Wyden, a Democrat, wrote in an email to the Associated Press.
The IRS does have staffing and technology issues. Should the solution be handing out exclusive access to people who can afford it? Or should Congress do more to help the IRS better serve all Americans?
