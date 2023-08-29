It sticks out when an Oregon Republican wants to add more government regulation. After all, so much of a Republican’s respiratory efforts are usually devoted to criticizing regulation.
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, has entered the debate over toll roads in Oregon and nationally. She has proposed a bill that would require an economic impact study by the U.S. Department of Transportation on certain toll road proposals.
The review would have to analyze the impact on diversion of traffic, the impact on low-income residents and seniors, an assessment of the modeling and the ability to mitigate negative impacts of tolling. If the results show “that such toll facility or project would have an unreasonable adverse impact,” the Department of Transportation could block it.
Chavez-DeRemer wrote a letter in June to the Federal Highway Administration asking that a comprehensive analysis be done of the proposed tolling on Interstate 205 and Interstate 5 around Portland. The state had already put those plans on pause. The proposed bill gives her concerns in the letter more teeth.
Toll roads have an unmistakable air of justice about them. If you want to use a road, you have to pay for its use. But taxation is less pungent when it is amorphous and less immediate.
Toll roads can transform behavior in unfortunate ways. People will drive around on other streets to avoid paying tolls. Toll roads also can have an unequal impact on people with lower incomes.
We hope Chavez-DeRemer’s concerns can be addressed without more regulation.
