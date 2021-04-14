Oregon has more child care issues than can be solved in a bill. But state Rep. Jack Zika’s bill, House Bill 3109 takes a good step forward. And it may pass this session.
Zika, a Republican from Redmond, proposed to limit some of the obstacles that prevent child care facilities from operating. His bill prohibits local governments from enacting regulations and fees that make it harder to use a home for child care. It also requires child care centers to be permitted even in commercial and industrial zones. The bill does not do anything to eliminate regulations intended to keep children safe and well cared for.
Katy Brooks, the president and CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, submitted testimony in favor of the bill. One aspect of this bill Brooks singled out is that it allows child care facilities potentially to be located closer to areas where people work. That’s an important consideration for families.
Alan Unger, the former mayor of Redmond and a former Deschutes County commissioner, recounted how land use rules made child care in a home difficult to site. This bill would clear that up.
The Legislature should pass Zika’s bill.
