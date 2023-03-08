About three people die every day in Oregon from unintentional drug overdoses. Fentanyl isn’t the cause of all of those deaths. It is the leader.
Fentanyl overdose deaths increased by almost 600% from 2019 to 2021. The Oregon Health Authority projects fentanyl may have accounted for 90% of all the opioid overdose deaths in 2022.
That’s why fentanyl gets so much attention. And a response from the Oregon Legislature, House Bill 2395, would make it easier for more people to be able to inject a person overdosing with an opioid blocker. Naloxone is perhaps the most commonly known “opioid antagonist.” There are others.
What the bill does is make opioid antagonists more accessible. Kits could be placed in public buildings, including schools. The bill provides more protection from liability. It allows more distribution of kits to people associated with a person who is at risk of an opioid overdose. It specifically provides legal protection to school employees, allowing them to inject a student who may be suffering from an overdose without getting parental permission first.
Some parents may not like that the bill also permits a minor to get treatment for a substance use disorder without parental knowledge or consent.
Inject a person overdosing with an opioid antagonist and it can be like the person comes back to life. Opioid antagonists work by attaching themselves to the opioid receptors in the body, blocking their effects. But, for instance, naloxone does not have an effect on someone who does not have opioids in the body. Fentanyl is just one opioid. Others include codeine, heroin, oxycodone and morphine. Opioid antagonists work on them all.
The bill has passed the Oregon House and is now in the Oregon Senate. Local legislator, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, is one of the sponsors of the bill.
The bill is not going to stop production of fentanyl in illegal labs or its smuggling into the United States. It doesn’t crack down on drug use. The bill should, though, make it easier to save lives when all else has failed. Pass it.
