How many homeless students does Oregon have? Too many. For instance, as of Thursday, the Redmond School District has 152 students considered houseless. That includes students who are doubled-up, unsheltered, sheltered or in a hotel/motel.
More than 80% percent of high school students graduate. But among homeless students the percentage was more than 20% less for the 2019-2020 school year, as reported by The Bulletin’s Zack DeMars. Being a homeless student can jeopardize the ability of people to be successful as adults, which can harm them and larger society.
“The state has just not done a good job in supporting homeless youth,” Knopp said Wednesday during a public hearing on his bill. “The truth is we are going to be supporting them. The question is at what point are we going to be supporting them. Are we going to support them when they have an opportunity to be successful and to launch their lives or are we going to support them in the justice system and with supports later...?”
Knopp’s bill creates a temporary program. The Oregon Department of Education would issue grants to seven school districts with higher levels of students who are homeless.
The bill also requires annual reports on how the money would be spent. And the money must be spent “to provide direct assistance and supports to the homeless students of the school district, including transportation services, for the purposes of increasing access to schools and improving academic achievement.”
The bill does not mean additional spending — just adjusting how money from Oregon’s corporate activity tax is allocated. It is not clear to us how many dollars it might translate into for the seven districts selected. That was not discussed at Wednesday’s hearing.
Passing this bill would be a needed investment. It would be a smart investment. And Knopp deserves thanks for bringing it forward.
