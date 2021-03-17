The second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 24 in 2018 in Oregon was suicide. In that year, there were 139 youth suicides in Oregon.
How does Oregon reduce that risk of youth suicide. House Bill 3037 in the Oregon Legislature tries. It would require the “medical examiner to notify the local mental health authority in cases of suicide involving individuals 24 years of age or younger and requires” the Oregon Health Authority to develop a statewide post-intervention strategy,
according to a summary of the bill.
Mental health authorities, schools and colleges have appropriate ways to contact friends and families. That can be critical in reducing the trauma and reducing the risk of additional suicide.
But they need to know. Pass HB 3037.
