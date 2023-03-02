Stop fentanyl
123RF

Oregon legislators may not make big changes to the state’s drug policy this session, but one bill that is moving would plug a hole in how fentanyl is treated under the law.

House Bill 2645 would create a new Class A misdemeanor penalty for certain amounts of fentanyl and also change how possession of fentanyl can be proven.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.