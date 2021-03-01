Bend is out of balance. Growth has caused housing prices to soar and housing opportunities to plummet. The city is making investments to keep clean water and traffic flowing. But transportation is going to get worse.
One clear gauge: The Oregon Department of Transportation’s future plans for the Bend Parkway includes the kind of bumper-to-bumper traffic many thought they had escaped by moving to Bend.
The smart option for a modern city, urban planners will say, would be more transit, bikes and safe routes for pedestrians. That doesn’t mean no cars and trucks. The goal is to try to give people other good options so there is much less need to use a car. In Bend, the other options aren’t good. Even investments in alternatives to the car in the $190 million transportation bond approved by voters were purposefully toned down. It was a compromise to win support for the package — both among the coalition developing the bond and from voters.
Parking can seem relatively pedestrian among the issues of transportation. Feelings about parking, though, do get intense. To some free parking on a public street is virtually a birthright. To others, the car is the ruling fauna of the city and that must change. Free parking is a scourge that must be eradicated to make a city more livable and equitable.
Bend is tilting toward the scourge camp. The city announced no more free parking in the city’s parking garage. It has plans for more paid parking downtown and is creating a system of permit parking for neighborhoods.
This week, the Bend City Council is scheduled to talk about some code changes to facilitate that. The section of code about the “downtown district” would transform into “parking districts.” And the temporary parking district around McKay Park and the whitewater rafting would become formalized and permanent.
Whether or not you think those changes are sensible, Bend’s blunt pressure on parking and on cars is coming without substantial investment in transit, biking and walking. The city is pushing people to change to a mobility future that doesn’t exist.
