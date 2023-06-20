Three trails on the southwest edge of Bend along the Deschutes need to stay trails. And on Tuesday, the board of the Bend Park & Recreation District looks ready to take action to ensure the trails will be around for future generations.
The Deschutes River Trail has a permanent easement that the district received in 2005. That one looks clearly safe.
The Central Oregon Historical Canal Trail was permitted by an agreement in 2002 between the park district and Central Oregon Irrigation District. It also seems safe.
The third trail runs from Brookswood Boulevard down to the Deschutes River Trail. That is not safe for the future.
That third trail exists as part of an agreement between the irrigation district and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in its license to operate the hydroelectric station. If the hydro stops, there’s no obligation for the irrigation district to continue that trail.
The concern is the irrigation district is making some property line adjustments as it prepares to sell nearby land to Pahlisch Homes for homes. The park district can’t force the irrigation district to keep that third trail open.
The irrigation district and the park district have worked out an agreement. It would keep that trail open.
The irrigation district would grant the park district a permanent 20-foot wide easement for that third trail from Brookswood to the Deschutes River Trail. And there would be public use allowed on an additional 1.2-mile stretch of trail along the river to the river canyon natural area.
Some nearby residents would rather not see new homes built and have a wider trail easement. But the agreement does keep trails open and expand trail access. There also may be opportunities to work for the park district to work with Pahlisch on trails and open space. It would only make any homes more attractive.
This deal would strengthen trails and trail access at the south end of Bend. It’s a deal that’s good for the park district, the irrigation district, Pahlisch and people who want trail access.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Crook County School Board could not fill a vacant position after newly elected member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the spot were granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the action Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.